The results of the first and second-year intermediate examinations (Class XI and XII) were declared on Wednesday, April 26, in Andhra Pradesh. Now, nine students in the state have been reported to have ended their lives for failing to clear the exams.

The students have died by suicide in separate incidents since Thursday, April 27, while two other students have attempted suicide. Seventeen-year-old B Tarun killed himself near Tekkali in the Srikakulam district. He was a first-year intermediate student, hailing from Dandu Gopalapuram village of the district, as per a report by IANS.

Tarun was disheartened over failure in most of the papers. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl, identified as A Akhilasree, hanged herself at her residence at Trinadhapuram, falling under the Malkapuram police station limits of Visakhapatnam district. She was upset after failing some first-year intermediate subjects.



B Jagadeesh (18) ended his life by hanging at his residence in the Kancharapalem locality in Visakhapatnam. He had failed in one of the subjects in his intermediate second year. Similarly depressed over failure in one subject in the intermediate first-year examination, Anusha (17) killed herself in the Chittoor district.

Babu (17), also from the Chittoor district, killed himself after failing to clear the intermediate second-year exam. T Kiran (17) hanged himself at his residence in Anakapalli as he was depressed over securing low marks in his intermediate first-year exam.

Police and psychologists have appealed to students to desist from taking the extreme step as they have their entire life ahead of them and have the potential to turn failure into success. This year, the pass percentage for the first year was 61% and the second year was 72%. Over 10 lakh students appeared in the intermediate examination held in March-April, as per IANS.