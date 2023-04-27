A woman teacher from a government-run school in the Jajpur district of Odisha has landed in serious trouble. The district's Badachana block education officer (BEO) has lodged an FIR against her today, April 27, accusing her of having obtained the job with fake academic certificates.

The accused has been identified as Manjulata Nayak, an assistant teacher of Pathapur Primary School, which falls under Raipur panchayat of the Badachana block. She was appointed as a Sikhya Sahayak in the year 2011 and her service was regularized in 2017, after which she became a junior teacher, as per a report by PTI.



Meanwhile, the Education Department received several complaints against Nayak for providing fake academic certificates to avail the teacher's job. Following this, Badachana BEO Sabita Sahoo asked Nayak to deposit all her academic certificates for verification.

The High School Certificate (HSC) and Certified Teacher (CT) of Nayak were then sent by Sahoo to the state's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Cuttack, for the authenticity of the academic certificates. The BSE authorities have now confirmed that the certificates are indeed fake.

The FIR was filed against Nayak after the state decided to ensure probity in government services. Sahoo said that the salary of the accused teacher has been stopped and departmental proceedings would be initiated against her, as per PTI.

Police have registered a case against Nayak under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and have begun investigating the case. "The investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken against the accused," said Inspector-in-Charge of Badachana Police Station Pradipta Kumar Pattanayak.