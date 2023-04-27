The National Medical Commission (NMC) is conducting a survey among students studying in all self-financed/private medical colleges all over India to ascertain the amount of stipend paid to UG/PG students. A notice in this regard has been issued by the body today, April 27.

A Google Form has been created for this purpose. "All UG students doing their internship and PG students are requested to fill up the form by 07.05.23," the notice states. Here's the link to the form: https://forms.gle/HjVSfDNvVEMQ8ZoX6.

"It is assured that the identity of all those who will participate in the survey will be kept confidential and will not be disclosed to anyone," the notice adds. The survey is being carried out under the directions of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

A tweet by a PG student, Dr Meet Ghonia reads, "After Directions from NHRC, NMC came in action. NMC is conducting survey for Stipend of PGs & Interns working in Private Medical Colleges/Hospitals across India. Kindly fill the Google Form. Identity won't be disclosed."

It may be noted that over the past year until now, medicos from various parts of India had been demanding a hike in their stipends. Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana are a few examples of states where the stipend hike issue created an uproar.