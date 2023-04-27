A 22-year-old medical student died after falling from a tree at a college in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The incident took place on Wednesday, April 26 night, when the boy had climbed a tree on the medical college premises to pluck mangoes, a police official informed.

The victim has been identified as Dayanand Kale, hailing from the state's Osmanabad, officially known as Dharashiv, district. He was a third-year student at Poddar Ayurved Medical College located in the city's Worli area. Kale suffered from serious head injuries after the accident and was immediately rushed to the institution's hospital, as per a report by PTI.

However, he died in the early hours of Thursday, April 27. After Kale's death, some college students alleged that he died due to negligence in treatment, as he was not treated on time. The angry batchmates closed the hospital's Outpatient Department (OPD) and demanded action against the persons concerned.



The Worli police have registered an accidental death report. A probe was underway into the student's death, the police official said, as per PTI. Last week, a 28-year-old youth met with a similar accident at the Nair Hospital in Mumbai. He was a patient there and allegedly fell from the seventh floor of the building but managed to survive.