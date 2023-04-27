The Postgraduate Resident Doctors of Telangana now have some relief as their demands with regard to the District Residency Programme (DRP) have been partially met, informed the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association (T-JUDA).

On April 10, the T-JUDA had met the Director of Medical Education and were assured that their demands would be looked into.

The junior doctors in Telangana had complained that they were not being provided food, accommodation and travel expenses under the DRP, a mandatory three-month training programme for resident doctors of all medical colleges, despite the National Medical Commission (NMC) issuing guidelines to that effect.

In a few districts where these facilities were being provided, they were not up to the mark. Without proper accommodation facilities, many junior doctors had to travel more than 100 km every day, they said.

Regarding the issue, the association has arrived at an understanding with the authorities.

“For the DRP issue, they have assured us that since accommodation and food facilities cannot be provided yet, they will be posting us closer to our college to avoid accommodation and travel costs,” informed Dr Kaushik Kumar Pinjarala, President of T-JUDA.

Other demands, strike on May 3

On the other hand, another issue raised by the junior doctors regarding insufficient and irregular stipends is yet to be addressed.

A stipend hike of 15 per cent for interns, PG residents and super-specialty residents were due on January 1 this year. About this, the Director of Medical Education gave an oral assurance to the doctors that a hike in stipend will be initiated in 15-20 days.

However, 17 days later, there is still no clarity from the authorities, the doctors informed. Moreover, the junior doctors added that the stipend for March is yet to be credited.

“We have already given them enough time, we have been asking for a stipend hike since February 2023. There is still no update,” Pinjarala said.

The association said that they will launch a strike on Wednesday, May 3, and boycott all medical services, except emergencies, if the stipend hike issue is not addressed by May 2.