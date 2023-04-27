The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested three people in connection with a multi-crore scholarship scam in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The accused have been identified as Izhar Hussain Jafri, Ali Abbas Jafri and Ravi Prakash Gupta.



According to a statement by ED, an investigation revealed they were operating the scam under the name of Hygia Group of Colleges in Lucknow. They fraudulently obtained scholarship funds using the Aadhaar and bank details of ineligible persons shown as students. It also came to light that many of the said students were not even aware of having availed any such schemes in their names, as per a report by IANS.

The three accused, in a conspiracy with agents of a payments bank, allegedly diverted scholarship funds from students' accounts to the bank accounts of the Hygia Group of colleges and other people and institutes. They not only controlled the bank accounts of beneficiary students and illegally kept their ATM cards, and phone numbers for self-operation but also illegally used the user IDs and passwords of agents and their micro-ATM machines for the transfer and withdrawal of scholarship funds in cash from the bank accounts of the students at various locations.

"The scholarship funds were credited directly to the students' accounts, but the accused flouted all the safeguards built in the system," the ED statement said. A senior official from the Directorate said that a competent court in Lucknow granted five-day ED custody to all the arrested persons.

On February 16, the ED conducted raids at 10 educational institutions across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, in connection with this scam. Crucial evidence was seized about these institutes and several other colleges and institutes which, prima facie, were also found involved in the irregularities, as per IANS.