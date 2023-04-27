The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has issued a notice today, April 27, regarding the number of seats available in the state's hospitals/institutes for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) to pursue their Compulsory Medical Rotatory Internship (CMRI). The notice clarifies that a total of 42 seats are available only in certain hospitals.

This is the list of hospitals and seats, as per the notice:

1. Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) - 18 seats

2. Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College (VHMC) - 13 seats

3. Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) - 4 seats

4. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College (BSA) - 7 seats

The notice also states that no seats in other institutes are available for CRMI due to "administrative reasons", as submitted by the colleges/institutes. These colleges are:

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

2. Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)

3. Army College of Medical Sciences

4. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences

5. North DMC Medical College

6. University College of Medical Sciences

The notice comes in the wake of FMG students from Delhi raising their voice against the unavailability of seats in the state. Even the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) had written a letter to DMC on April 20, urging the body to take the necessary steps and resolve the matter.

According to the FORDA letter, "The National Medical Commission (NMC) website clearly states that 300 seats are available for FMGs across major medical institutions in Delhi. However, candidates have been left without a clear timeline for the commencement of their internships, which is concerning and unfair." It may be noted that about 250-260 FMGs are waiting for CMRI seat allotments in Delhi.



Protests have also erupted in Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir regarding the same.