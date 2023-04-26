In the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought details of all the primary school teachers who qualified for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in 2014.

As per IANS, the authorities in the WBBPE have been asked to submit the necessary details of the candidates who secured a job in 2014. The details sought by the central agency sleuths on this count include roll numbers and serial numbers of the candidates, father's name, birth certificates, current institute and place of posting, current address, and their mobile numbers.

IANS reported that in the communication addressed to the president of WBBPE, the CBI has also sought copies of notifications issued by the board in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Sources from the state education department have said that the board authorities have asked the office of the chairmen of the different district primary education councils to send the details of such candidates posted in the respective districts. The offices of the district councils have asked that all documents from the respective district be forwarded to the head office of the board at the earliest.