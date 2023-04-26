The controversies surrounding Visva-Bharati University (VBU), Shantiniketan, West Bengal, show no signs of abating. The recent dispute with Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen has taken a turn for the worse, with the university issuing an eviction order against the esteemed laureate. In response, a protest has been organised by ex-bureaucrat Anita Agnihotri; Director of the Institute of Development Studies in Kolkata, Achin Chakraborty and others. The protest is set to take place at Nandan-3 in Kolkata tomorrow, April 27 at 5 pm, as concerns mount over Sen's treatment.

“What is happening to Amartya Sen transcends the boundary of civility, where his dignity is attacked repeatedly instead of settling the issue legally in court,” expressed Achin Chakraborty in dismay.

Prof Sudipta Bhattacharya, President of the Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA), who will also be joining the protest at Nandan-3, described the allegations against Amartya Sen as "obnoxious and malicious" and a mere ploy for political gains. Among others, researcher Kumar Rana, and literary scholar Dr Sukanta Chaudhuri are also expected to be present at the protest, adding further support to the cause.

A police complaint by former VBU student

Furthermore, a former student of VBU, Trisha Rani Bhattacharya, has filed a formal complaint with the police against the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Bidyut Chakraborty, Deputy Registrar Ashok Mahato and university spokesperson Mahua Banerjee today, April 26. The complaint alleges that they have caused "mental harassment" to Amartya Sen over the issue of land eviction. Bhattacharya, in her complaint, took exception to the "verbal abuse of such a personality by calling him a land grabber and encroacher" and demanded strict legal action be taken against the accused, as per PTI reports.

According to VBU, Sen has been allegedly occupying 13 decimals of the land of the university in an unauthorised manner. “He can lawfully occupy 1.25 acres of land only, as losses (for the residual period of lease) in the scheduled premises. He does not have the authority to occupy 1.38 acres of land in the scheduled premises," the notice issued by Joint Registrar Asish Mahato says.

The issue with the land

Pratichi, Sen's ancestral house in Shantiniketan, has been embroiled in a prolonged dispute, with Sen vehemently denying the allegations. He maintains that while Visva-Bharati had leased 1.25 acres of land to his father for a specific period, the contentious 13 decimals of land were purchased by his father, and he possesses all the necessary documents to prove the same.

Despite Sen's rebuttal, a fresh eviction order was issued by the central university, mandating Sen to vacate the disputed land by May 6 or within 15 days of the publication of the last order on April 19. In the order, the university also mentioned that it would use force if the economist failed to vacate the stretch of land in time. “The university has set up its own kangaroo court and is unilaterally rendering verdicts,” asserts Prof Sudipta Bhattacharya. “This blatant disregard of the magistrate's stay order is unfortunately not surprising, as the university has repeatedly defied orders in the past.”

The university’s moves against Amartya Sen have been marred by allegations of political vendetta. As a constant critic of the Central government, Sen has been at the receiving end of this land dispute since 2020, despite refutation by both CM Mamata Banerjee and himself. ”So much proactiveness in pursuing such baseless claims only serves to highlight the insidious agenda aimed at appeasing the political lords in Delhi,” remarks Prof Bhattacharya.

However, such actions by the VBU administration are not isolated incidents directed solely at Sen. Prof Sudipta Bhattacharya, himself, among others, who have faced multiple show-cause notices, suspension orders, and even a termination letter from the university. Over 250 academicians, including well-known linguist Noam Chomsky, wrote to President Draupadi Murmu in January this year, informing her about the termination and seeking her intervention over the perceived "undesirable" actions.

VBU involved in more than 100 legal cases

Ever since VC Bidyut Chakrabarty assumed his position at VBU, the central university has witnessed an upshot of conflicts between him and his employees and students. Suspension orders and legal cases are at an all-time high. VBU is now involved in more than 100 legal cases involving several staff, employees and students. Students and Professors have over and over again cited political persecution and ideological victimisation as underlying reasons behind the VC's actions “The attacks by the VC are nothing more than BJP bootlicking," says Somenath Sow, a VBU student whose MA admission was cancelled last year for his criticism against the VC. It was only after intervention from the Calcutta High Court (HC) in January that he was finally granted admission.

Chakraborty's actions at VBU have been widely criticised by numerous academicians and prominent personalities in the past and the recent actions against Sen have drawn widespread condemnation. Earlier this year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also dismissed VBU's claims about Sen's property this year and warned the university about its arbitrary actions against students and teachers. However, in retaliation, VBU attacked CM with a letter calling her someone who "sees through her ears" and requires her to "use her brains". The letter also stated that the university is following the guidance of the Prime Minister and thus, can do without the blessings of CM Banerjee. When EdexLive spoke with a student Meenakshi Bhattachary back then, she lamented, “Sadly, it appears that the university now only refers to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) who has become the spokesperson for a political party."

Founded by Rabindranath Tagore with the principles of academic openness, including an open campus and openness in thought and expression, VBU is currently facing multiple legal cases involving its employees and students. In the past, most court orders have been against the university, with the administration being repeatedly criticised for its actions.