Rajesh Mishra, a 55-year-old former BJP MLA, has cleared the Class XII Board exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council, securing 263 marks out of 500.

Mishra represented Bareilly district's Bithri-Chainpur seat in the assembly from 2017 to 2022 and now plans to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Law.

However, he informed PTI that he is not satisfied with his score in the Board examination.

"I am not satisfied with marks in drawing design, civics and education. I will get the answer sheets scrutinised. Two years ago, I cleared the Class X Board exam and now I have passed the Class XII exam also. Now, I want to pursue LLB so that I can help poor people get justice," he said.

The former BJP MLA has secured 57 marks in Hindi, 47 in Civics, 42 in Education, 36 in Drawing Design and 81 in Sociology in Class XII State Board examination.

“When I was an MLA, I realised that people from the economically weaker sections of society do not get justice as they cannot avail the services of a good lawyer. I will be a lawyer for such people," he added.

No unfair means this year

The former legislator also asserted that there was no copying in the Board examinations and that invigilation was strict.

Director of Secondary Education Mahendra Dev said on Tuesday, April 25, that CCTV cameras with voice recorders were installed in 8,753 examination centres to ensure there was no cheating during the exam.

This was the first time in the last 30 years that neither any question paper was leaked nor any wrong bundle of question papers was opened and as such, there was no re-examination, Dev added.