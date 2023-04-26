The morning at Delhi Public School (DPS), Mathura Road in Delhi was plunged into chaos today, April 26, as it was disrupted by a bomb scare. According to a report by PTI, the school administration received a bomb threat via email, prompting them to initiate a search on the school premises.

The authorities swiftly responded to the threat, taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. The school was immediately evacuated, and the fire department was notified at about 8 am. A fire tender was dispatched to the location and a thorough search was initiated on the school premises, as reported.

Subsequently, DCP South East, Rajesh Deo, stated, “There is no threat as no suspicious object was found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal.” He further informed that the Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad and SWAT team were conducting a thorough sweep of the school buildings to ensure thorough sanitisation.

Previous instances?

Unfortunately, this incident is not an isolated one, as Delhi has witnessed multiple bomb scares in schools. For instance, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received bomb threats twice, once in April of the current year and again in November 2022. The most recent threat was received on April 12 through an email, which resulted in the evacuation of the school while the bomb squad and other agencies conducted a thorough inspection of the premises for any potential explosives. However, the email was later declared to be a hoax.