A professor from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad, Maharashtra was booked for allegedly raping a student for over a year and harassing her parents, a report by PTI revealed.

In the FIR, the professor’s wife has also been named for supporting the professor in the alleged crime, an official said on Wednesday, April 26.

The FIR was registered at Begumpura police station, Aurangabad, on the night of Tuesday, April 25, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 for rape, Section 109 for abetment, 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), and 504 for intentional insult.

The official informed that the professor of drama who took online classes between 2019 and 2021 came in contact with the complainant when she was preparing for her dissertation. He allegedly persuaded her to live at his home in Aurangabad with his family.

During her stay in Aurangabad, the professor allegedly raped her on multiple occasions between February 2022 and February 2023. When the complainant informed the professor's wife about the alleged sexual assaults, the latter told her that they wanted a son from her, the officials informed PTI.

After the complainant went back to her home in Buldhana district, the professor allegedly kept assaulting her over the phone. When the woman stopped taking the accused professor's calls, he started calling her father, said the official.

The woman and her father then approached the university's Vishakha committee, which looks into complaints of sexual harassment in the workplace. Following this, the professor tried to threaten the parents of the complainant by reaching their home, the complaint alleged.

The university administration recently gave a letter to the complainant saying she could approach the police, PTI stated.