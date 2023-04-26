An FIR has been registered against the principal of a school in Indore for allegedly colluding with publishers and forcing students to buy textbooks from select shops, PTI reported.

The Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais informed that the case was registered on Tuesday night, April 25, against the principal of the school located in Lalaram Nagar under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 188 for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

To end the monopoly of school operators, publishers and sellers with regard to the sale of textbooks and uniforms, the Indore District Collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on April 5, he said.

As per the order issued by the Indore district collector, no school operator must force students to buy textbooks and uniforms from a particular shop or institution.

A PTI report stated that while probing a complaint, the district administration had found that the management of this school was providing textbooks to students through select shops. Some of the parents also confirmed the same.

"Detailed investigation is underway. If required, appropriate legal steps will be taken against the concerned publishers and shopkeepers," Bais added.