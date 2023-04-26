Educational Testing Service (ETS), an educational testing and assessment organisation, has launched a scholarship for Indian students aspiring to study in the United Kingdom (UK) in partnership with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU).

Under the same, 25 students who aspire to pursue UG or PG courses in the UK will receive scholarships worth USD 75,000 (approximately INR six million), with each student receiving INR 2.4 lakh.

The scholarships are intended to provide financial support for various college expenses, including, but not limited to, tuition, books, housing deposits, and transportation, a press release added.

A selection panel comprising NISAU, UK university representatives and industry bodies will choose the scholarship winners. The application deadline for Indian students to apply for this scholarship is May 31, 2023.

NISAU Chairperson Sanam Arora, who was recently appointed as a Commissioner of the UK’s International Higher Education Commission, said in the press release, “It has been a longstanding dream for the NISAU and for me personally to be able to provide scholarships to Indian students who wish to use their British education for creating positive social impact and give back to society. With ETS’s support, we are delighted to be able to play a small role in addressing the inequity that can often stop the best and brightest students from securing world-class UK education.”

Who can apply?

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, the applicants must have a minimum TOEFL test score of 75 out of 120 as well as an offer letter from a UK university.

The candidate, intending to study on a fee-paying undergraduate or postgraduate taught degree level course must be enrolling at a UK university for the first time.

The successful recipients of the UK/India TOEFL Scholarship will be required to act as TOEFL ambassadors during their studies, promoting the programme and sharing their experiences, the press release added.

To apply for the scholarship, interested applicants must submit their TOEFL test scorecard, a 500-word essay on 'Creating a social impact with a UK-based Education', and their personal and academic achievements. More information about the scholarship can be found on the TOEFL website.