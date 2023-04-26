After the bomb threats were received by the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road, Delhi, the police said that no suspicious objects were found during an intensive search of the premises.

The school administration received the threat today morning, Wednesday, April 26 and the police were informed around 8 am. The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around the same time, PTI reported.

Local police personnel, a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and a SWAT team were immediately sent to the spot, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo.

"It was a challenge... All the buildings on the school premises were checked and no suspicious object was found. The situation is normal. We also searched the outline areas of the school premises," the police officer added.

After the news spread, parents, in a state of panic, rushed to the school to pick up their children.

Similar instance

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi, also received bomb threats in April this year as well as in November 2022.

The most recent threat to The Indian School was made on April 12 via an email, following which, the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for explosive substances.

The email was later declared a hoax.