The Andhra Pradesh government will be releasing funds for financial aid to students staying in hostels under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme.

A report by The New Indian Express stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be crediting Rs 912.71 crore into the bank accounts of mothers of 9,55,662 student beneficiaries at Narpala in Anantapur district on today, April 26.

Details about Jagananna Vidya Devena scheme

The government introduced the Jagananna Vidya Devena scheme with the aim of offering higher education to poor students. So far, the state government has already released Rs 4,275.76 crore into the bank accounts of 25,17,245 student beneficiaries’ mothers under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena.

The YSRC (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) government is regularly reimbursing tuition fees on a quarterly basis into the bank accounts of mothers of students pursuing ITI, Polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine, and other courses without any limit on the number of eligible children in a family. It is paying Rs 10,000 to ITI, Rs. 15,000 to polytechnic and Rs 20,000 to students of degree, engineering and medicine in two installments every year under the scheme.

Till now, the YSRC government has provided total assistance of Rs 14,223.60 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, TNIE reported.

Other initiatives

Moreover, with an aim to make the students industry ready, the government has introduced a ten-month mandatory internship and signed an MoU with Microsoft to provide training to 1.62 lakh students in 40 skill development courses, where 1.07 lakh students have already completed their training.

The number of students who could not get into higher education after intermediate has gone down under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government from 81,813 in 2018-19 to 22,387 in 2022-23. Due to the educational reforms by the state government, the dropout percentage in entry to higher education has declined significantly to 6.62 per cent in 2022-23 against the national average of 27 per cent.

The government aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) to 70 per cent. The same was recorded to be 32.4 per cent in 2018-19. Similarly, the Gender Parity Index, that is the average number of girls enrolling in colleges per 100 boys, has increased from 81 in 2018-19 to 94 in 2020-21. The campus placements have also increased from 37,000 in 2018-19 to 85,000 in 2021-22.

The government has also distributed tabs with BYJU'S content to Class VIII students and teachers and now is providing 30,213 interactive flat panels in all the classrooms of Class VI and above in government schools revamped under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. Smart TVs have also been provided in 10,038 foundation and foundation plus schools.

In the last two years, an amount of Rs 58,555.07 crore has been spent on welfare schemes in the education sector alone.