This is not the first such case in Kota | Credit: Edex Live

A 19-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam in Rajasthan’s Kota allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Tuesday, April 25 at around 3 pm.

Rashi Jain, a resident of Sagar, Madhya Pradesh had been taking coaching classes in Kota since last year, IANS stated. According to her friends, Rashi was stressed as she was not keeping well.

The post-mortem was conducted at MBS Hospital, Kota on Wednesday, April 26. The police have also informed the relatives, officials said.

Rashi, the youngest in her family and the daughter of a farmer, was living in a hostel in the Talwandi area of Kota. She had stopped attending her coaching classes but was to appear in the NEET-UG examination on May 7.

The police informed that the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, the fellow students had informed the hostel operators and police as they were concerned about not seeing Rashi since Tuesday morning. When the police arrived, they found her body hanging from a noose.

Similar cases in Kota

This is not the first time a coaching student has resorted to the extreme step in Kota. Notably, there have been a series of suicides in Kota by students aspiring for medical and engineering courses.

Ali Raja, a resident of UP who was preparing for JEE, committed suicide on January 14. The very next day, Ranjit, a 22-year-old resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, hanged himself. A suicide note was found with the student.

Similarly, on January 19, a student, who is a resident of Bihar, attempted suicide in the Jawahar Nagar police station area. The student set himself ablaze by pouring inflammable material on himself. He was saved by the locals who rushed him to a hospital.

Another coaching student attempted suicide in Vigyan Nagar area on January 29. He was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition. CCTV footage of the student falling from the balcony was also revealed.

Moreover, another girl student committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a multistorey building in Ledmark City of Kunhadi police station area on February 8.

On February 24, 17-year-old Abhishek, a resident of Badaun district in UP and a NEET aspirant, died by suicide. He had been living in Kota for two years.