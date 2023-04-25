Whilst investigating the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested financial information from Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha in relation to the case. The ED officials have also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also investigating the case, for details of their initial findings regarding Saha's potential involvement in the matter.

As per IANS, the CBI has already summoned Saha to its office in central Kolkata this week for questioning based on the documents seized from his residence during the raid and search operations by the central agency last week.

Meanwhile, Saha, who had earlier claimed he had been a victim of a conspiracy hatched by some of his own party colleagues in the district, expressed grief for not being contacted by his party leadership at this critical phase on Tuesday, April 25.

"I am yet to be contacted by my leadership. But as of now I am still with the party and will continue to be so in the coming days as well. I will try to contact my leadership within the next couple of days," he said.

The CBI probe against Saha was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court on April 18, which noted that since the state police have refused to act on the allegations about Saha's involvement in the recruitment scam, the probe in the matter is fit to be handed over to the CBI.