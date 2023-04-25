The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the results for High School and Intermediate exam today, April 25, and the results are out on their official websites, reported The Hindustan Times.

The Secretary of UPMSP, Dibyakant Shukla, had tweeted on April 24 that the 2023 UP board results of Class X and XII will be declared on April 25 at 1.30 pm from the headquarters of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj.

Students can download their scorecards from upresults.nic.in or upmsp .edu.in. To view their scorecards, students have to enter their roll number, the district from where they appeared and click on the year of appearance.

The UP Board conducted the Intermediate or Class XII exams from February 16 to March 4 and the Board exams for Class X or High School were conducted from February 16 and concluded on March 3.

Over 58 lakh students registered for the Class X and XII examination for the academic year 2022-2023. A total of 31.16 lakh students registered for the high school examinations and 27.69 lakh candidates registered for the Intermediate exam.

As per the reports by The Hindustan Times, 2,22,618 students did not show up for their Intermediate exams. Mahoba's Shubh Chhapra tops the UP Board Intermediate examination. According to UP Board Chairman, Mahendra Dev, for the first time in the 100-year history of UP Board, results were released so soon.