Girl students have surpassed boys in their performance in this year's high school and intermediate examinations, announced a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council on Tuesday, April 25. The UP board examination results showed the pass percentage for girls in the high school examination was 93.34 per cent, whereas for boys it was 86.64 per cent, stated PTI.

Similarly, in the intermediate examination, the pass percentage of boys was 69.34 per cent, while it was 83 per cent for girls.

Overall pass percentage, other details

This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 is 75.52 per cent with 19,41,717 out of 25,71,002 candidates qualifying.

Shubh Chhapra of Mahoba bagged the first position in the intermediate exam with a score of 97.80 per cent while Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur topped the high school exam by scoring 98.33 per cent marks.

Mahendra Dev, the director of Secondary Education, announced that out of 28.63 lakh candidates who appeared in the high school exam, 25.70 lakh passed and the overall pass percentage was 89. This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 is 75.52 per cent with 19.4 lakh out of 25.7 lakh candidates qualifying.

Dev added that the evaluation of answer sheets was completed between March 18 and 31 at 258 evaluation centres in different districts. To ensure that there was no cheating during the exam, CCTV cameras with voice recorders were also installed in 8,753 examination centres.

This is the first time in the last 30 years that neither any question paper was leaked nor any wrong bundle of question papers was opened and as such there was no re-examination, he further said.