Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, on Monday, April 24, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UST Product Engineering, a company engaged in IT services and solutions, for mutual collaboration.

As per the agreement, UST Product Engineering will facilitate industrial training and take SOA’s students to its group companies for visits to enable them to get insight into the latest developments and requirements of the industry and involve them in industrial training programmes.

UST Product Engineering will also extend necessary support to hold lectures on technology trends and in-house requirements and other student-centric activities like hackathons.

Prof Sitikantha Mishra, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SOA and S Ramprasad, President, UST Product Engineering, signed the MoU.

Prof Manas Kumar Mallick, Director, Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), SOA’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Prof PK Sahu, Dean of ITER, Prof Debahuti Mishra, Head of Department of Computer Science Engineering, Prof Ajit Nayak, Head of Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, Prof DN Thatoi, Additional Dean (Academics), Prof RK Hota, Additional Dean (Placement) and Prof Manoranjan Padhi, Coordinator, Data Sciences were present during the signing of the MoU.