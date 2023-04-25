Only about one lakh seats for over 21 lakh aspirants in medical colleges in India fuels not only competition but also fear. Experts caution that many students may obsess over taking a drop year even before attempting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) due to fear of failure and advise against this. Counsellors suggest that having a Plan B will help students get rid of this fear, resulting in better performance.

And students who are looking for a Plan B, meaning courses that they can pursue without NEET scores, have a lot of options in store. Manickavel Arumugam, student counsellor and expert on NEET, mentions that there are several government and private colleges in India which admit students to various trending health-related and non-health-related courses.

What are these courses, you ask?

These courses may not fall within the traditional scope of medical science, but they help students stay connected to their interests in the field. Gaurav Tyagi, another NEET expert, informs that several paramedical and BSc courses, having great scope in India and even abroad, have been emerging. For example, he speaks of Hospital Management, a course that is open to all. “Doctors are opting for this course even after their MBBS or MD. One can also study Commerce and opt for this course,” he says.

News reports of states adopting these courses is a testament to the fact that these courses are gaining importance. About a month ago, the Odisha University of Health Sciences was established.

In December 2022, allied health science courses were introduced in eight medical colleges in Telangana. In July, IIT Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), USA, to establish the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology.

An alternate course of action

Few popular and in-demand allied health science courses

Health-related courses

Bachelor in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (BASLP)

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Bachelor in Neuroscience

BSc in Radiography

BSc in Clinical Nutrition

BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics

BSc in Medical Lab Techniques

BSc in Accident and Emergency Care

BSc in Physiotherapy

BSc in Anesthesia

Non-health-related courses

BSc in Veterinary Science

BSc in Fisheries Science

BSc in Horticulture

BSc in Microbiology

BSc in Biotechnology

BSc in Biochemistry

BTech in Genetic Engineering

BTech/BSc in Food Technology

BTech/BSc in Agriculture Technology

Bachelor in Molecular Biology

Top 10 colleges offering some of the above-listed courses in India, that admit students without NEET scores, as per NIRF 2022 ranking:

Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Rank 3: Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjab

Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology and Science - Pilani, Pilani, Rajasthan

Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore, Karnataka

Rank 11: SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 12: SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 14: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Rank 15: Annamalai University, Annamalai Nagar, Tamil Nadu

*Some colleges may conduct individual entrance exams or admit students on merit. NEET scores may be required for a few courses. Students are advised to check eligibility criteria