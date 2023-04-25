The National Law University (NLUO) in Cuttack, Odisha has made student participation in mental health programmes mandatory. The decision comes a day after one of its students allegedly died by suicide, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The institution informed that the executive council has recently approved the proposal for mandatory participation of the students in mental health programmes.

NLUO is currently in the process of institutionalising the Yes Plus programme which will be conducted by the experts of the Art of Living Foundation and focuses on activities like yoga and meditation for increased productivity and wellness.

The statement from the university

“We hope that it will help us in identifying the students in need of support. We are committed to providing all assistance to any student who needs it,” read a statement issued by the university.

“Mental health has become a major concern after the outbreak of COVID-19 and the university has made efforts to provide support services to our students through workshops and events held in collaboration with various institutions like Department of Psychiatry of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Anubhav Positive Psychology Clinic, Art of Living Foundation and others,” it added.

The institute said that the students also have access to counselling services 24x7 through the university's partnership with YourDost, an organisation providing emotional support to foster mental wellness.

Internal mechanisms involving students, teachers and hostel staff have been developed to identify the pupils in need of support. Students indicating any warning signs are being referred to the Mental Health Institute of SCB Medical, said the statement.

“At this hour of grief, NLUO stands with the bereaved family and renews our commitment to prevent similar loss of young life in future,” read the statement released by NLUO.