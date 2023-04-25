Aspirants of the CUET UG (Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate) 2023 have been sharing their grievances on the social media platform, Twitter and urging University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to reopen the CUET registration portal.

CUET portal timeline

The CUET portal was reopened from April 9 to April 11, 11.59 pm as the students had previously requested for an extension.

Originally, the CUET UG 2023 application correction process was conducted from April 1 to April 3, 11.50 pm and the submission of application forms ended on March 30. But, after receiving repeated requests from several candidates to open the CUET registration window 2023 again for applying for the exam, NTA (National Testing Agency) reopened the registration for receiving online application forms for CUET UG from April 9 to 11.

The reopening of the portal provided an opportunity for the students who could not complete their registration earlier. It was also an opportune moment for those candidates who were not able to apply for the examination previously. Yet, the demand arose again and this time the students are stating various reasons.

Students’ apprehensions

Students are citing reasons that they missed out on the chance to register as it was open for a very short interval of time and students preparing for major national level examinations, like JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) UG, they were not aware of it as dates had coincided and this led to them not being able to fill up the forms.

@Manisha95526015

Sir,CUET UG was reopened for very short interval of time that is 9-11th April.Those students who are preparing for any comeptive Exam like Jee Mains were not aware about the re-open of registration portal of CUET UG because Jee Main is from 6-15thApril @DG_NTA

@d96784530

Sir please don't ignore neet aspirants please do something it's only 10 days remaining #NEETUG2023POSTPONE

A student also mentioned the reason that she did not have the requisite fees then and hence, she could not submit the application but now since she has managed to procure it, she hopes that it can be reopened.

@Sangita09408388

Please reopen CUET UG application registration form as many students like me didn't had money earlier to pay the requisite fee. Now somehow i managed the requisite fee. So please reopen it last time please. #CUETUG #cuet # cuetugreopen

Students are also stating the reason that the shortage of time added to the existing pressure and hence, mistakes were made. They also missed out on choosing more than one subject and left the option for the choice of universities null while filling out the application form.

@Anikets23978176

please reopen correction window for CUET UG once again because I registered at 11 April and make big mistakes in choosing University & their programme. Humble request you to please reopen correction window for #CUETUG2023

@Unicorn63084287

please reopen correction window cuet ug portal 2023.Atleast once. We filled in a lot of wrong information. The university which has to be added has not been done.And in domain B1 I had to add 2 subjects but could only add 1. Pls reopen we cant afford one year more to ug

Sanjay Kumar, a Twitter user added that for many candidates, it was an unfamiliar process and it had led to confusion. The reopening of the portal would give them a final chance to correct the previously attempted mistakes.

@SanjayK25274427

Sir please open the correction window one more time for cuet ug,many candidates have made mistake because of unfamiliar process of form filling,please sir asking the NTA to give one more chance to rectify

@Aryanma14471760

Dear @DG_NTA ,thank you for opening correction window. However,as a sincere request from concerned applicants,could you please consider opening it one last time?This would provide an opportunity for candidates to rectify any inadvertent errors.Thank you. #CUETUG #LastChance

The aspirants of CUET UG have been requesting for a last chance, sending desperate pleas to the Education Ministry of India, the NTA and UGC Chairman via social media to extend the deadline as the students rightfully claim that their career is at stake.

Pradeep Rawat, Founder of All India Parents & Students Association, Gurgaon Parents Association and Noida Students & Parents Association, shared on the social media platform, Twitter, that the reopening of the registration as well as the correction window one final time will help save their academic year.

NTA will be conducting the CUET exam for 2023 on different dates and venues all throughout the country from May 21 to May 31, 2023. The city intimation slip is expected to release on April 30 and the admit cards for different courses will be released in phases according to the exam dates.

Candidates who are going to appear for the CUET 2023 are advised to check their official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in for upcoming schedules and other details.