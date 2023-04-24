The Supreme Court has sought a report from the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court about whether Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay gave an interview to a news channel about the pending case related to the sensational school job-for-bribe case in West Bengal.

As per PTI, Chief Justice D Y Chandachud, sharing a bench with Justice P S Narasimha on Monday, April 24, said that “judges have no business granting interviews on matters which are pending.”

The Registrar General of Calcutta High Court has been directed to clarify from the judge whether he had been interviewed and submit an affidavit on or before Thursday, April 27.

The hearing of the plea for TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee into the school job-for-bribe case in West Bengal has been fixed on Friday, the PTI report added. The Supreme Court added that this order will not come in the way of the ongoing investigation by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged scam.

Background on the case

On April 17, the Supreme Court had stayed the Calcutta High Court's April 13 order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the case, and file a report based on that.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the police not to lodge any complaints against ED and CBI for their investigation into the alleged recruitment scam related to the West Bengal Central School Service Commission and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.