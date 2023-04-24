The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has planned a protest today, April 24, at 2 pm outside the Dean of Students (DoS) office. The protest will address various issues related to infrastructure and hostels, with Anagha Pradeep, Counsellor of JNUSU, stating, "The main concern is hostel allotment for all students, particularly first-year students who are yet to be allotted a hostel room, despite already being six months into their course."

In addition to the pressing issue of hostel allotment, the protest poster highlights several other demands from the students. These include the conduct of JNUSU elections, the opening of Barak Hostel, addressing the water crisis in hostels, ensuring Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarships, and creating a campus that is accessible and friendly to students with disabilities. Furthermore, Sagnik Sarkar, another member of JNUSU, emphasised that the demonstration is intended to peacefully express the demands of the students. However, if these demands are not adequately addressed, the protest may be escalated further. “This won’t be an aggressive protest,” he explains.

Barak Hostel woes

The infrastructural and hostel issues at JNU have been a cause of concern for several months now. One particular point of contention has been the Barak Hostel, which has generated significant controversy in recent months. Construction workers employed for the hostel have complained of unpaid wages for months, adding to the already mounting concerns of the students. "The fact that the construction of the Barak Hostel has been on for the last four years and is still not open for use is extremely frustrating," exclaims Anagha, adding, “This situation, along with the unresolved issue of workers' wages, reflects the administration's reluctance to prioritise and ensure adequate accommodation for the students in the hostels.”

The water crisis in JNU hostels

Sagnik and Anagha's accounts of the dire water crisis in the hostels were equally distressing. Sagnik revealed that water is consistently unavailable in his hostel, Periyar, and Tapti Hostel is also facing similar issues. However, the response from the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Shantishree Pandit, to the water crisis has not been very positive. Anagha recounted how the JNUSU President approached Dr Pandit to discuss the matter, but Dr Pandit allegedly retorted that students should be content with what they get, considering they only pay a nominal fee of "Rs 10 or Rs 20". She further suggested that students should store water and if students want better facilities, they should opt for private institutions instead. “It is unacceptable for a centrally funded university to neglect to provide basic amenities like water to its students. Dr Pandit's dismissive response was absurd and indicative of the administration's apathy towards the concerns of the students,” expressed Anagha in dismay.

JNUSU elections stalled since 2019

That is not all, the issue of JNUSU elections has also been a point of contention. Since 2019, the elections have not been conducted, and students have expressed concerns that most of the union leaders are no longer students, leading to a lack of coordination within the union. "Out of 45 or 50 members, only 4 or 5 are active in JNUSU. We urgently need fresh elections," emphasises Anagha Pradeep, highlighting how the absence of active members has hindered the organisation of unified movements on campus.

MCM scholarship and accessibility gap

Additionally, the MCM scholarship, which has been halted due to funding issues despite student protests, and the inadequate facilities for disabled students will also be raised as concerns at today’s demo protest. "The campus is not disabled-friendly at all. Wheelchair users are unable to navigate the roads on campus," laments Sagnik.