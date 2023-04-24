Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, stated on Monday, April 24, that logistics will present significant opportunities for young students in the coming years, offering a vast scope for investment, entrepreneurship, and employment. He made the remarks at a conference on "Transforming Logistics for Coastal Economies" prior to the third G20 Education Working Group meeting, set to take place from April 27 to 29.

"This is an interesting time for the world, representing opportunities and challenges and in this context, India has become the fastest-growing nation in the world. India is being looked upon by the world with a lot more respect," Chandrasekhar said.

The minister noted the world is looking at resilient logistics and trusted supply chains, moving away from risk and towards trusted resilient economies, as per a report by PTI.

"The focus and discussion on logistics are important in coastal states like Odisha. In 2014, 82 per cent of mobile phones consumed in India were imported. In 2022, almost 100 per cent of mobile phones consumed in India are manufactured in India and this year alone, India has exported Apple phones, and Samsung phones made in India to the tune of about 11 billion dollars," he said.

Reiterating his point, Chandrasekhar stressed that the younger generation should concentrate on acquiring skills in addition to obtaining degrees to enhance their employability prospects. Priority areas for discussion during the third G20 Education Working Group meeting include foundation literacy and numeracy, tech-enabled learning, research collaboration, and the future of work.

The first meeting of the G20 Education Working Group took place in Chennai earlier this year, with the second meeting following in Amritsar last month. The education group will hold three additional meetings before reaching a consensus in June.