Two social workers in Hyderabad launched an education helpline on Sunday, April 23, with an association of individuals from diverse backgrounds.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the initiative was started by Sai Charan, a social worker, and Hima Bindu, a child rights worker. The pair will soon be launching a phone number that students can dial.

“A lot of people from Hyderabad and across Telangana coordinate with each other individually to help those who raise issues. Instead of solving these issues individually, we thought it is important to form a community,” Charan told TNIE.

They have built an online community space to work together on issue-based advocacy and stakeholder engagement, while also providing immediate material relief to students simultaneously. This would include field workers from both urban and rural settings, education analysts, individuals working closely with government stakeholders, journalists, legal professionals, donors and others from allied backgrounds.

While speaking to TNIE, Charan added that he receives complaints from different parts of the State about issues like payment of school fees, unavailability of books and toilets, and so on. While these complaints are not reaching the government when raised individually, the community is working towards verifying and raising these issues collectively to be taken to the authorities for an effective solution.