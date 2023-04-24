In a push towards improving medical education in the state, the Himachal government is working towards providing world-class facilities in medical colleges in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk and Hamirpur.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Sunday, April 23, that the state is aiming to provide more employment opportunities to doctors despite a shortage of job opportunities in the government sector, as stated by PTI.

Sukhu informed that robotic surgery will be introduced at the medical colleges in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk and Hamirpur. Meanwhile, the latest PET scan and CT scan facilities would also be made available in Shimla and Tanda colleges.

While speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Nerchowk, Mandi, the chief minister stressed the need to keep pace with the rapid technological advancements in medical science by doctors. He also directed the college administration to identify land for constructing a sports ground and an additional hostel.

Moreover, he added that the Department of Emergency Medicine is being created by the state, under which doctors and paramedical staff will work in eight-hour shifts which would help in strengthening the emergency services.

The Himachal government will also be using UV-based technology for purifying water in all drinking water schemes in a phased manner, Sukhu said.

At the convocation ceremony, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented internship certificates to the first batch of MBBS at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College. A cultural programme was also presented by the students of the college during the programme.