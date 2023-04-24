Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore, along with the Women’s Center Educational Trust, will be starting admissions for a Master’s degree course in Clinical Embryology.

The course is being introduced to provide career opportunities as a professional in the field of infertility/assisted reproductive technology and to address the raising demand all over India for more qualified and trained embryologists, the institute said in a press release.

What does the course include?

MSc in Clinical Embryology is a professional course that will provide a solid foundation in the theory and practical aspects of embryology and assisted reproductive technology (ART). The course provides instructive, theoretical and practical training in embryology to become a qualified embryologist

With a Master’s degree in Clinical Embryology, individuals will be eligible to work as embryologists with assisted reproductive clinics in government or private hospitals as lab managers or lab directors or can also practice on their own.

Who can apply?

Any individual who has completed BSc in Biotechnology or any other Science degree, MBBS, BDS or BPharm can apply for the clinical embryology course. The duration of the master’s degree course is two years and it will consist of four semesters.

For more details about the course or admission process, the applicants can contact Avinashilingam University or Women's Center & Hospitals. Here are the details:

Dr Victoria Naomi, Dean, School of Education, Avinashilingam University: 94432 69320

J Midhuna, Women's Center & Hospitals: 94877 60939