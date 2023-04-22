Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, April 20, interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations in the Mukherjee Nagar area here, according to a PTI reports.

Gandhi's meeting with the students comes on a day a court in Gujarat's Surat rejected his application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. The complaint was filed by BJP’s Purnesh Modi over the Congress leader’s statement.

In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with the students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences. He talked to the students about the situations they have to go through, the daily challenges they have to face, the conditions of coaching centres, the provision of food at the paying guest accommodations and the future challenges in this profession.

The UPSC prelims 2023 are scheduled for May 28, 2023, while the mains exam will be held on September 15, 2023. The SSC CGL Tier-I exams are expected to take place in the month of July.

The gesture was seen to be a way to initiate the support of youth for the political party. Rahul Gandhi in the video that emerged was seen at a roadside tea stall on a chair having a healthy exchange with the students present.Many students questioned about his recent 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which started on September 7, 2022 and went on till January 30, 2023.

Earlier this week, Gandhi visited the Jama Masjid area in old Delhi and the Bengali Market and treated himself to the popular dishes of these areas.

Gandhi visited a famous 'sharbat' vendor in the Jama Masjid area and other eateries. He also treated himself to fruits and had a taste of 'golgappas' at Nathu Sweets at the Bengali Market.