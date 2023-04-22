As stated in a report by PTI, students of Delhi University's Hindu College staged a protest on campus after the administration allegedly asked them to cut short the three-day cultural fest to one day.

Students have been sitting on strike in the college, saying the "restrictions" come at the last moment when the preparations have already been done. Principal Anju Srivastava has refused to comment on the matter.

Students have shared several videos of the protest in which they could be seen staging a dharna at the college gate. In one of the videos, Principal Srivastava could be seen asking the students to leave the spot and talk to them peacefully.

Why was it cut short?

The college is scheduled to host its fest Mecca on April 26, 27 and 28. However, as students were busy with the preparation, the principal told them that it should be restricted to only one day.

"The principal informed us that there are expectations that one lakh people might gather and the college does not have the capacity to handle such a huge gathering," claimed Haresh, a third-year student at the college. "Moreover, the principal is concerned about the recent incident at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW)."

The student further said that the decision was taken at the last minute which might lead to various complications in re-planning and sudden cancellations.

Another Hindu College second-year student, Harshvardhan, said to PTI that Mecca is quite famous and they wait for it for the entire year. "The college cannot impose such restrictions. They should allow the fest." (for entire three days)

Students of the all-women IP College (IPCW) have alleged that a few men climbed the college campus boundary and harassed several women students during their cultural festival on March 28.