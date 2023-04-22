S Sravani, a class IX Dalit student at the Social Welfare Residential School in Sirpur Mandal, passed away suddenly at the age of 14. S Sammaiah, the victim's father, filed a complaint at the police station seeking clarification on the cause of his daughter's sudden demise. The district administration is anticipating the post-mortem and forensic reports to determine the reason for the tragedy, as per the reports of The New Indian Express.



The father said in the complaint that he had received a phone call from a friend of his daughter asking him to come to the school as Sravani was suffering from back and knee pain. He received another call after two hours stating that she had taken seriously ill and was being taken to the Mancherial government hospital.



No sooner, he received another call saying that Sravani had died. He demanded an answer from the school about the death of his daughter.



The Sirpur(t) mandal police said that a team of doctors conducted a post-mortem on the body of the girl at the Mancherial hospital and sent samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad.



According to the police, it may take about a month for the FSL report to come. The Mancherial hospital superintendent told TNIE that they would hand over the post-mortem report in a sealed cover to the investigating officer.