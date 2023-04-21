The Student Federation of India (SFI) Coimbatore wing on Thursday, April 20, petitioned district administration of Coimbatore alleging that a private engineering college outside of the city is serving unhygienic foods to the hostel students continuously, as delineated in the report by The New Indian Express.

What are their demands?

Members of the SFI have demanded district administration should take action against the college management. SFI District Secretary G Asar told TNIE, "Around 400 students are staying in the hostel at an engineering college located at Pichanur Road in Coimbatore. For the past several months, the college administration has been providing unhygienic food to the hostel students. As a result, students' health is affected due to this food. Already, students have complained about this issue and the college administration is being lethargic," he added.

He also alleged that sometimes worms were found in the food and students have suffered already and contracted ailments. Further, the college administration is collecting the hostel maintenance fees of Rs 5,000 per semester from the students and besides this, hostels and student toilets are not maintained by the college.

"Seeking action and ensuring hygienic food to the hostel students, we have submitted a petition with the district administration," he said.

When asked, a top officer at the administration section at the college denied the SFI allegation and said that they have been providing quality food to students and no complaints arose in the college regarding this matter. He said that somebody is trying to damage the college's reputation.