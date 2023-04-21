To further encourage youth to pursue polytechnic education, free coaching for the PolyCet (Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) 2023 entrance test is being provided at all government polytechnics, as informed by Andhra Pradesh's Technical Education Department Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani, The New Indian Express reported.

The official opined that polytechnic education is the best way to get job opportunities at a very young age. In this context, programmes are being organised across the state to create awareness among students of Class X.

When would the course begin?

Nagarani explained that while coaching for the first batch of students began on April 17, another batch will start on April 24. Every trained student is provided with free study material in English and Telugu medium.

She said over 1.50 lakh students would appear for PolyCet-2023 scheduled to be conducted on May 10. The test would be held at 410 examination centres in 61 towns across the state for admission to public and private polytechnics in the State.

Exam pattern

The two-hour entrance exam will be based on Class X syllabus prescribed by the government. The test will be for 120 marks — 50 for Mathematics, 40 for Physics and 30 for Chemistry. Students belonging to OC, BC communities have to pay an exam entrance fee of Rs 400, while ST, SC students have to pay Rs 100 at the nearest government polytechnic or through https://polycetap.nic. in before 5 pm on April 30.

Nagarani said besides the existing 84 government and 176 private polytechnics in the state, students can seek admissions to the newly-established government polytechnic colleges in Bethancherla (Nandyal district), Mydukuru (Kadapa) and Guntakal (Anantapuram district).

Scholarships

Stating that each eligible student will get a three-year PRAGATI scholarship of Rs 50,000 per year, the official explained that the scholarship facility will be available to all students admitted through PolyCet-2023.

She further stated that efforts are being made to ensure all students receive the best industrial training during a period of six months in 24 types of courses. The department is implementing a special plan to provide jobs to the students who have completed the three-year polytechnic diploma.

Emphasising the need to become robust and develop agility, she said that sports meets are also organised to develop sportsmanship among the students, while Tech Fest is conducted to bring out their hidden inner talents and explore various areas of technical knowledge.