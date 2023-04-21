A government primary school in a remote Maoist-affected Bandarugudem village has found mention in a book to be published by United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) this year for its clean, green and eco-friendly practices, reported The New Indian Express.

A wing of the Centre for Environment Education of UNICEF running under the Union government has selected three government schools in these categories in Telangana state. These three schools are located in Bandarugudem, Siddipet and Hyderabad.

UNICEF representative Sreyas Sajeevan visited the Bandarugudem government primary school in Dummugudem mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and submitted a report to the Union government.

Reacting to the news, school headmaster Bekkanti Srinivasa Rao, said this achievement was possible with the support and cooperation of the village governing body, education committee members, parents, voluntary service organisations, mandal, district and state officials.

He thanked UNICEF for selecting the remote school for the honour and also thanked ITC Paperboards in Sarapaka for providing financial support for the construction of the school building and providing study material under its ITC Mask and Wash scheme.

Village Sarpanch Katiboina China Venkateshwarlu and Education Committee Chairman Kunja Nageswara Rao expressed their happiness and said it is the hard work of the headmaster, staff and cooperation of people’s representatives and villagers which has led to this achievement.

A cleaner environment and an education that teaches children to follow practices that are sustainable and environment-friendly paves way for a generation that would be alert to the needs of nature. The school has garnered accolades before as well. Earlier, the school had bagged the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar award for 2021-2022.