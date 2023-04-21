The Karnataka education department on Friday announced II PUC (Class 12) annual board examination results with girls outshining the boys. A total of 74.67 per cent of students have passed the board exams as per the official statement, reported the IANS.

The Data

The gender wise results showed that 80.25 per cent of girls who took the exam passed while 69.05 per cent of boys managed to crack the board exams. As many as 3,49,901 boys had appeared for the exams held in March and 2,41,607 have managed to pass. While, among the 3,52,166 girls who took the exams, 2,82,602 have passed.

Who are the Toppers?

In the arts stream, Tabassum Sheik has emerged topper in the state by scoring 593 marks out of 600. She is a student of Nagarathnamma Meda Kasturiranga Setty Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College for Women (NMKRV) in Jayanagar in Bengaluru. In the Commerce section, Ananya, a student from Alva's College is the topper. She has scored 600 out of 600 marks. In science stream, Vijnana Koushik has emerged as a topper by scoring 596 marks out of 600.

Dakshina Kannada district in the coastal region of Karnataka has emerged as the top district and Yadgir, an aspirational district in Hyderabad-Karnataka region has achieved the least results.

Among the 7,02,067 students who appeared for the examinations, 5,24,209 have passed. Other coastal districts Udupi and Uttara Kannada are in second and fourth place respectively. Kodagu district is in third place. 23,754 students remained absent for all papers.

As per the official release, 20 students with autism, eight with cerebral palsy, 170 with hearing impairment, 242 with learning disability, 571 with locomotor impairment, 90 with mental retardation, 89 with multiple disability, 11 with speech impairment and 429 with visual impairment have passed the board exams, IANS reported.