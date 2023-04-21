Karnataka second year PUC (Pre-University Course) examination results are out. Karnataka Board Pre University Exam conducted a press conference today, April 21 at 10 am to release these results. The Karnataka PUC II Result 2023 link for all streams, Science, Commerce and Arts, will be available at 11 am via the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Class XII examination can check the results after 11 am. Which details are required to check the results? Candidates need their registration number or roll number. The direct link will be activated and will be available there.



The Class XII examinations started on March 9 and ended on March 29, 2023. Also, it was conducted at 5,716 colleges across the state, for which, around seven lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka Class XII exam this year.

In 2022, the Karnataka second-year PUC result was announced on June 18 and the overall pass percentage of regular candidates was 67.14%. The overall pass percentage for repeaters was 23.29 per cent, private candidates were 26.75 per cent and the total pass percentage was 61.88 per cent, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.