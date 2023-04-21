Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Thursday, April 20, staged a protest over water shortage in several hostels, alleging that they were being denied a basic necessity amid rising temperatures in Delhi, a per a PTI report.

The protesting students who had gathered outside the Dean of Students' office claimed that irregular supply and small-capacity tanks installed in the hostels have worsened the water shortage on the campus.

There was, however, no immediate reaction available from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration.

Madhurima Kundu, who is pursuing her Mphil from the University told PTI that "The persistent water shortage in this scorching heat is affecting all of us. Many students are falling sick due to a continued lack of water in the hostels."

She also added that, "We often have to go out in search of drinking water in the middle of the night. The administration needs to solve the problem as soon as possible."

The agitating students also raised slogans and held up posters to press for their demands.

Research scholar Swati Singh added to the statement that, “All the hostel presidents, accompanied by the residents, protested against the water shortage on the campus. It is shameful that the JNU admin is least bothered about students being dehydrated and dealing with the water shortage. We are being denied a basic living necessity."

Talking about the woes of living in the hostel, she added, “Water cuts are frequent at almost all hostels. There are no fixed timings for the water supply and the tanks are small. Even drinking water runs out frequently."