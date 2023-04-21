Another student allegedly died by suicide at IIT Madras (IITM) today, Friday, April 21. The deceased has been identified as Kedar Suresh Chougule, a second-year undergraduate (UG) student from the Chemical Engineering department at IITM.

Kedar was residing in the Cauvery hostel of IITM and was found dead today afternoon.

Following the unfortunate incident, the institute sent a condolence email addressing all the students. The email, shared with EdexLive by one of the students, read, “We are deeply saddened to convey to you the untimely passing away of one of our undergraduate students of the Chemical Engineering department, Kedar Suresh Chougule… The institute has lost one of its own, and the professional community has lost a student of good academic standing.”

The same was shared via a press statement by the institute.

“The reason for the demise is unknown. Police are investigating. The parents have been informed… IIT Madras is taking all possible measures to proactively identify and help students under stress. We will continue to keep strengthening these measures,” said the statement shared by IIT Madras.

The news comes less than a month after the death of Sachin Kumar Jain, who was a PhD scholar at IIT Madras, which sparked a series of protests on the campus. While an inquiry into the death of Sachin Kumar is currently ongoing, the institute has also launched a series of wellness sessions for the students in light of multiple student suicide cases.