A despondent situation arose when thirty-four students of government-run Swayambha girl's high school hostel in Koida block of Sundargarh district were rushed to the K Balang Primary Health Centre (PHC) on the night of Wednesday, April 19, due to food poisoning and dehydration. However, they were discharged on Thursday, April 20, evening, reported The New Indian Express.

Sundargarh district welfare officer (DWO) Pabitra Mohan Pradhan said, "On Wednesday night 25 students were admitted to the PHC with symptoms of stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting. On Thursday morning, nine more students were admitted too. But after treatment they recovered and were discharged."

Lack of space

Sources said that the single-storeyed hostel was originally meant for 100 students, but a total of 240 students have been accommodated in absence of another hostel. An under-construction hostel building of 200 capacity has been incomplete for years, sources added.

The students who were accommodated in the dining hall of the hostel were taken ill as it is believed that apart from exposure to intense heat throughout the day, the room was not fit enough for children, sources further said.

Sundargarh chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said that the students suffered from food poisoning and the impact of heat affected them due to the low-roof room. "Symptomatic treatment with rehydration was done for all the students. They have recovered," he added.