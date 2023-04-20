During MoU signing of SOA and the university in Zimbabwe university | (Pic: SOA)

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to-be-University today, April 20, Thursday, signed an MoU with Bindura University of Science Education, a state university in Zimbabwe, for collaboration in various academic and related areas including research and innovation.

Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA and Prof Eddie Mwenje, Vice-Chancellor of the institute in Zimbabwe, signed the MoU at a function held at SOA in Bhubaneswar.

The MoU, which will be in force for five years from its signing, will facilitate collaboration in research with particular focus on the development of drugs, including anti-snake venom, from natural products.

It will also facilitate staff and student exchanges and curriculum development for both existing and future programmes.

Prof Mwenje was accompanied by Prof Courtie Mahadi, Director, Research and Innovation; Prof Mathew Mupa, Lead Researcher, Sodium Silicate Project; Tigere Chayamiti, Researcher, Development of anti-snake venom drug and Daniel Chihombori, Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Mwenje later called on SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak and exchanged views on various matters. The visiting team later went around a few SOA institutes and held discussions with deans and faculty members.

Prof Bijay Kumar Sahoo, Dean, SOA’s faculty of Agricultural Sciences; Prof Santosh Kumar Rout, Additional Dean; Pramod Kumar Panda, SOA’s Chief Administrative Officer; Prof Nachieketa K Sharma, Director, University Outreach Program; Prof Goutam Rath and Prof Pratap Kumar Sahu, Professors in the faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences; Prof Sanghamitra Nayak, Head of Department of Biotechnology; and Prof Jagmohan Lal Gulati, Professor (Agronomy), were present during the signing of the MoU.