Amidst a surge in fraudulent applications from South Asia seeking to work, and "not study" in the country, at least five Australian universities have placed bans or restrictions on students from some Indian states. "The volume of students arriving has come back a lot stronger than anyone was expecting," said Jon Chew from Navitas, a global education firm.

According to a PTI report, Australia is on track for its biggest-ever annual intake of Indian students, topping 2019's high watermark of 75,000. But the current surge has prompted concerns from lawmakers and the education sector about the integrity of the country's immigration system, and the long-term impact on the nation's international education market, The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday, April 18.

"We knew there would be a lot of pent-up demand, but there has also been a surge in non-genuine students," Chew said. Many applications have been deemed by universities not to meet Australian visa requirements that they are coming solely for education and are a "genuine temporary entrant". As a result, universities are putting restrictions in place, The Sydney Morning Herald report said.

An investigation by The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald newspapers has revealed that Victoria University, Edith Cowan University, the University of Wollongong, Torrens University, and Southern Cross University have restricted applications from Indian students. They are also concerned that the respective Home Affairs will reduce their ability to fast-track student visa applications.



In February, Edith Cowan University placed bans on applicants from the states of Punjab and Haryana. In March, Victoria University increased restrictions on applications from eight Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

In the same month, the University of Wollongong also put up conditions on its "genuine temporary entrant" test on students from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nigeria and "other countries". Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Adelaide's Torrens University said that they too were "now looking carefully at each area where our applications come from".

The restrictions came a few days after Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited India, to celebrate education links and announce a new collaboration with Australian universities and colleges. It would herald "the most comprehensive and ambitious arrangement agreed to by India with any country," he had stated at the time, as per PTI.