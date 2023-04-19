With the art of letter-writing moribund as youngsters and students are engrossed in their phones, Zilla Panchayat CEO Divakar MS delivered a lecture on the art and importance of letter-writing and its relevance in society to students in Chitradurga city, Karnataka, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Divakar said that not only the students should go and vote, but also motivate their parents to exercise their franchise on May 10. The bond between children and their parents will ensure that the family participates in the election process.

Speaking to The New Indian Express about SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) activity, Divakar, who is also the SVEEP Chairman, said, "During our student days, we used to write letters to our parents. Students of this generation have forgotten the art after mobiles came in. There is a need to hit the refresh button. So, we have decided to use letter-writing as part of our SVEEP activities."

The SVEEP Chairman said that when a postcard of 50 paise was given to students, it was new for them because they have never been to the post office and were unfamiliar with the workings of the office. The students were asked to write on a postcard. They were taught to use all the space except for the address box, he added.

Divakar said over 500 students, mostly girls, wrote letters to their parents and requested them to vote on May 10. Later, the students were also administered an oath to vote compulsorily. These activities help in empowering students, who are surrounded by gadgets and colleges should use these modes to nurture a better attitude in students, he said, adding that they are expecting a voter turnout of more than 90 per cent.