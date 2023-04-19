The Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday, April 18, announced that the admissions against vacant seats of pre-primary and primary classes in government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2023-2024 will be done on a "first come-first serve basis". The admissions will begin on April 24.



According to a circular issued by the DoE in this regard, seats of students who have been placed under long absence during the current session and are not traceable or have been admitted to another school (with documentary proof) will be considered vacant. "Priority should be given to applicants who have applied for admission on a transfer basis from Sarvodaya Vidyalayas of DoE," the circular says, as per a report by PTI.

The status of vacant seats will be displayed in the schools. "Children residing preferably in the vicinity of one km of the school (if Sarvodaya Vidyalaya is not available in the vicinity, then residents within a radius of 3 km of the school) shall be eligible to apply," the circular adds.

"Admission will not be denied to any divyang child, destitute child, refugee/asylum seeker, homeless, migrant, orphan or child in need of care and protection in any government school due to non-availability of essential documents at the time of submission of documents in the school," it says further. In addition, provisional admission for 30 days will be allowed based on an undertaking by the parents/guardians.

"Cluster Resource Coordinators and school management committee members will help the students in making these documents available to them so that the provisional admission may be regularised within the stipulated time and the students may be able to take the advantage of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of scholarships in their bank accounts," the circular stated.

The document also informed that students admitted under the "Plan" or "Non-Plan" category during the current academic session will not be considered for transfer by Heads of Schools (HoSs). It added that the HoSs will manually forward all such applications for transfer to the Zonal Grievance Redressal Committee.



This Committee was constituted at the Zonal level to look into the issues pertaining to admission and transfer of students within the respective Zones of DoE for admissions. The circular notes that the deserving cases recommended for transfer will be forwarded manually from the zone to the district, where they will be examined afresh and forwarded online as School Leaving Certificate (SLC) requests to the desired schools.

The link for sending such online requests will be made available at the district level. The circular said that if certain issues remain unresolved, the respective Regional Director of Education will act as the appellate authority for final resolution.

Not more than 10 per cent of the total admissions will be altered by Grievance Committee and priority will be given to the specially-abled students with certification by a government hospital, students/parents suffering from chronic illness, and change of residence after admission, the DoE circular said. A District Grievance Redressal Committee has been constituted for the purpose, as per PTI.