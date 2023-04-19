The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (CUET-PG) 2023. The last date to apply was today, April 19, but now students can submit the application form by 9:50 pm on May 5.

The extension was announced by University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Twitter. Interested candidates must note that they can apply for up to three papers in the CUET PG 2023 Exam, and have to pay an additional fee for each new subject added.

The application fee for unreserved category students is Rs 1,000. It is Rs 800 for General-EWS (Economically Weaker Section) and OBC-NCL (Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer), Rs 750 for SC/ ST/Third Gender, and Rs 700 for PwD (Person with Disability) candidates. The payment has to be made online.

It may be noted that the NTA is yet to announce the CUET-PG 2023 exam dates. However, the exam is proposed to be held in two slots, one at 10 am and the other at 5 pm. It will be held in the online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be conducted in Hindi and English, except for the language papers. Candidates can check the official CUET website cuet.nta.nic.in for more details.