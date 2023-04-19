The Bihar government approved funds amounting to over Rs 309 crore for the construction of an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) at Darbhanga. The funds are aimed at facilitating soil filling and ground levelling work for the construction.



"An amount of Rs 309.29 crore for the construction of AIIMS on 189.17 acres of land at Darbhanga was sanctioned by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The fund will be utilised for soil filling and land levelling work," said S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), on Tuesday, April 18, as per a report by PTI.

"This is a major step towards facilitating the construction of AIIMS at Darbhanga, he added. Once operational, it will have 750 beds along with various healthcare facilities. The new AIIMS is likely to be completed within a period of 48 months from the start date of the project.

In September 2020, the Union government had granted approval for an AIIMS at Darbhanga. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,264 crore. This new institute will be the second in Bihar after Patna, as per PTI. Previously known as the Jaya Prakash Narayan All India Institute of Medical Sciences (JPNAIIMS), AIIMS Patna has been operating since 2012.