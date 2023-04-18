Teachers' organisations of different universities in West Bengal have expressed concern over the closure of educational institutions in the state due to the heatwave-like conditions. On Monday, April 17, they stated that this will affect the academic schedule.



Consequences of the decision

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) added that scheduled examinations and other academic activities will be disrupted by the sudden closure. "The decision of the state government will adversely affect final year students who are supposed to take up recruitment offers or pursue higher studies at other places," JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy said, as per a report by PTI.

"Such a decision proves that higher education has taken a back seat in the state and there is no autonomy of the universities," he said further. JUTA has urged Jadavpur University to allow teachers and research scholars to access their offices and laboratories.

Meanwhile, Debabrata Das, General Secretary of Rabindra Bharati University Teachers' Association, reiterated, "This is a crucial time for semester-based curriculum in colleges and universities. Such a decision is likely to affect the academic schedule for higher studies."

The Calcutta University Teachers' Association (CUTA) said that research works, seminars and projects were lined up for the week, besides curriculum-related activities. "Such a sudden decision may affect the schedule," a CUTA spokesperson stated.

What are the schools saying about the closure?

Several private schools in Kolkata, such as the La Martiniere for Boys, Birla High School, Sushila Birla Girls' High School and BDM International School, are currently conducting online classes due to the closure. Principal of BDM International School Madhumita Sengupta informed that her school was holding online classes for the primary, secondary and senior secondary sections. "Classes for pre-primary students will be suspended for the time being," she said, as per PTI.

Schools, colleges and universities in the state, except the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, were closed for a week till April 23 due to the prevailing hot weather conditions. "Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum was 29.1 degrees Celsius," the weather office said, adding, "The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 40 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours."