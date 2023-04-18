Roshni, a second-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) student, was shot by two motorcycle-borne men in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, April 17. The student was returning home after taking an examination and she succumbed to the bullet injury on way to the hospital.

The incident occurred at Kotra crossing in the Jauan district of the Bundelkhand region of the state. Though the assailants fled the spot after the shooting, one of them was arrested by the local police, acting on the complaint filed by the victim's father, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"Roshini had gone to write her digital marketing paper at Ram Lakhan Patel Degree College in Ait town of the district," said a police official. According to Iraj Raja, SP, Jalaun, the victim received the bullet shot in her head at around 11.30 am, on her way back home from college.

Viral video emerges

The victim's parents lodged a complaint naming Raj Ahirwar as the culprit and based on it, police registered a case and arrested him. Ahirwar is being interrogated, said the SP. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows the victim in college uniform lying dead, facing the ground in a pool of blood with the murder weapon lying beside her, as per a report in TNIE.

As per the local sources, the culprits who attacked the girl had covered their faces. By the time police reached the spot, locals had gathered around and the nearby market had closed. While police officials refused to comment on the possible reason for the murder, saying that an investigation was underway, local sources claimed that it could be the case of a one-sided affair, where the jilted lover shot the victim because she refused his advances.