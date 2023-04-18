The Tamil Nadu government has doubled the amount of educational assistance for differently-abled students at various levels, from Class I to Postgraduation (PG). Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan, on Tuesday, April 18, mentioned in the State Assembly that a sum of Rs 7 crore has been allocated for this purpose.

Jeevan was speaking on Chief Minister MK Stalin, following discussions on the demand for grants for the differently abled welfare department. She added that modernised talking equipment would be provided to 1,000 visually impaired students at the cost of Rs 1.4 crore, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

More for employees

The consolidated pay given to employees in government-aided primary training and rehabilitation centres for the disabled has also been increased, with an allocation of Rs 5.34 crore. In addition, the government-aided special schools will be allowed to hire caretakers on consolidated pay of Rs 4,500 with an allocation of Rs 1.76 crore.

Jeevan also spoke about other initiatives by the government for the welfare of the differently abled. Five per cent of shops in commercial complexes would be reserved for them, along with the provision of interest-free loans to the disabled to help them pay their share for government-allotted houses. According to the minister, the department has allocated Rs 1.2 crore for this, while Rs 4.5 crore was allocated for providing special scooters to 500 disabled persons across the state. This will also include those who have a disability in one leg.



The government will also implement the Home Again scheme to reunite rehabilitated mentally disabled persons with their families on a pilot basis in five districts and also conduct special recruitment drives to clear the backlog in the appointments of differently-abled persons in various departments, Jeevan said. Homes will be created for mentally and intellectually challenged persons in Thiruvarur and Mayilduthurai, she added, as per TNIE.